17-year-old Devin Bond missing for nearly a full year

A mother says she feels in her heart her 17-year-old son will be found. It's been nearly a full year since Devin Bond went missing in Murfreesboro. That mother said the lack of answers is torture.

On a rainy day at Murfreesboro's Barfield Crescent Park, Heather Simmers is thinking back to a few weeks ago when her younger son turned 10.

"After he blew out his candles, he asked me if I wanted to know what he wished for. He said, 'I wish for Devin to come home,'" she said.

Simmers' older son, Devin, had his birthday in December. 17-years-old, Devin's been missing nearly a full year.

"If you told me a year ago I'd still be looking for him, I wouldn't have thought I'd be able to survive it," said Simmers.

Simmers said she last saw Devin on March 30 of last year on a completely normal night.

"I have no idea why he left," she said.

On the morning of March 31, a witness possibly spotted Devin around 4:30 walking along Barfield Crescent Road toward Veterans Parkway. His cell phone pinged in the area for the last time around that area.

Simmers said she doesn't know what happened to her son next.

"You can't make people talk," she said. "They either do it or they don't. If one of your loved ones was missing, wouldn't you want someone to tell you they're okay? They have a choice to say something or not say something. It's all going to come out, though."

Ever since flyers and web pages have gone up. A Facebook group called BRING DEVIN HOME now has nearly 10,000 members.

A rep for the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department said new leads come in every week.

Simmers said it's the work that continues to find her son that's kept her strong through all of this.

"You don't really got a choice," she said. "You love your children, and you've got to do whatever it takes to find them. I'm not going to give up, and I'm not going away. I'm going to keep going until I bring him home. I'm looking forward to the day I can hug him."

If you have information on Devin Bond, contact Det. Will Pinson at the Rutherford County Sheriff's Dept. at 615-904-3056.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.