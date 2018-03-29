FBI robots bring cheer to patients at children's hospital

The FBI was at the Monroe Carell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, and not because something bad has happened.

Two FBI agents at the hospital said they hadn’t seen so many smiles in months.

What is usually used to capture bad guys was used for good on Thursday. The suits and ties of the FBI dropped by the hospital with some gizmos.

“I think it gives them a few minutes to think of something other than why they are here, and I just noticed the smiles on so many faces. It’s really nice,” said FBI Special Agent Michael Gavin.

It was all part of an early Easter egg hunt for sick children in need of a break.

Ethan left his room, got in his wagon and checked it all out.

The FBI devices were the biggest hit with the Easter candy and toys a close second.

“Not everybody in the FBI carries a gun and a badge,” said Gavin. “There are lots of opportunities. You could be part of our organization team and be more than an agent.”

Gauge Fields, 13, left his hospital bed to be part of this, setting things up for the little kids.

“I thought it’d be nice to help out because I’m a caring and helpful person,” said Gauge.

Gauge has been a patient at the hospital for a couple of weeks with a virus in his blood vessels.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.