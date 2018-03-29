Man needing kidney goes great lengths to find his match

Joshua Surovey stood alongside the road holding a sign hoping to find someone to donate him a kidney. (WSMV File Photo)

In 2016, Joshua Surovey was standing on the side of the road, holding a sign asking strangers for a kidney.

Today he has a new friend and is scheduled to receive a new kidney.

"I guess if you want something bad enough you got to fight for it, so that's what I'm doing," said Surovey.

At age 24, just two weeks before college graduation, Surovey's kidney failed and, while at least 150 people contacted him offering to help, every time it fell through.

"It was rough. It was dark. It was depressing. Life was terrible," said Surovey.

That was then. This is now: Surovey lost 206 pounds and is about to get a second shot at life thanks to faith and his new friend Renee Bruens.

"I saw his sign on his vehicle at the gym in the parking lot," said Bruens.

Complete strangers connected by chance, though if you sit down with them for two minutes, it's as if they've known each other a thousand years.

"I finally reached out to him on Facebook and told him who I was, and what I was doing, and where I was at in the process, and then we talked at the gym for the first time," said Bruens.

"Yeah, that was kind of cool," said Surovey.

"That was weird," said Bruens.

"Yeah, cause, at the time, I didn't know what she looked like which was not what I was expecting," said Surovey.

"Wait, what were you expecting," she asked. "I have no idea," he replied.

"What were you expecting," Bruens said laughing.

Bruens is married with two children. She wants the same for Surovey.

So her kidney comes with a price.

"So apparently, I'm frightening with the beard," said Surovey.

"I did not want to approach him at first because of the beard," said Bruens.

"So there's an agreement that I have to shave to become more approachable," said Surovey.

"We are going to meet someone for him," said Bruens.

"My prayer is just for her to continue life afterward, and to be healthy, to do everything she wants to do," said Surovey.

"And mine is that the kidney takes for him, and he wakes up without that thing in his stomach and he feels amazing," said Bruens.

The surgery is scheduled for April 5 which happens to be exactly one year from when Surovey and Bruens first made contact.

It also happens to be Donate Life Day at Vanderbilt.

