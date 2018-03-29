Change to stadium plan could cost Nashville MLS franchise

Artist's rendering of the proposed soccer stadium at the fairgrounds. (WSMV file)

The chief executive officer and president of Nashville Soccer Holdings said in a letter to the city that the MLS franchise awarded to Nashville could be in jeopardy if a change was made to where the stadium is located.

John Ingram, the chief executive officer and president of Nashville soccer holdings, has written a letter to Nashville‘s vice mayor Sheri Weiner.

In his letter, Ingram said building the stadium anywhere but the Fairgrounds would cost the city its Major League Soccer expansion team.

Earlier this week, two Metro Council members said they intended to introduce legislation that would remove language mandating the stadium be built at the Fairgrounds.

Council members Steve Glover and DeCosta Hastings said alternate sites should be considered for the professional soccer stadium.

Ingram’s letter said the legislation passed by Metro Council last year authorized revenue bonds for a soccer-specific stadium specifically located at the Fairgrounds Nashville site.

The letter goes on to say “Nashville Soccer Holdings is now contractually obligated by our agreement with MLS to provide a stadium at the site approved as part of our bed - the Fairgrounds Nashville. Failing to build a site at the Fairgrounds Nashville will find us in the fault of our agreement, expose us to significant damages and would cost the city its MLS team.”

The Major League Soccer team would begin playing in either the 2019 or 2020 season. The league has not announced which year the team would begin play.

