Ex-teacher changes plea in case of taking student cross country

Tad Cummins, accused of taking a Maury County teen he taught at Culleoka Unit School to across the country, has changed his plea to guilty in a federal court case, according to court documents.

Cummins filed a change of plea motion on Thursday. He originally entered a plea of not guilty after his arrest in 2017.

"The Thomas family is very relieved that Mr. Cummins decided to do the right thing by pleading guilty," said Jason Whatley, who has been representing the victim's family. "We see this as one more step toward justice."

News 4 initially published the victim's name when she was the subject of an Amber Alert. After it was discovered she was a victim of a sexual assault, he name has not been published.

The girl was reported missing after being dropped off by a friend at the Shoney’s Restaurant in Columbia, TN, on March 13, 2017. An Amber Alert was issued the following day.

Cummins and the then 15-year-old girl left Maury County together and traveled nearly 2,000 miles across the country, making it all the way to a rural area in northern California.

Cummins and the teen were found on April 20, 2017 in Siskiyou County, CA, after a tip said they were living in a remote area of Cecilville, CA.

Cummins was indicted in May 2017 on charges of transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

During an interview with FBI agents after his arrested, Cummins admitted to having sex with the 15-year-old former student “most nights” they were on the run. The pair were gone for 37 nights.

Cummins was deemed a flight risk and has remained jailed since his arrest.

According to court records, Cummins could face 10 years to life in prison if convicted.

