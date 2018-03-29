6 arrested on burglary, drug charges in Montgomery County

Six people are facing charges in connection with a string of burglaries in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the crimes happened between March 8 and March 15 in the Woodlawn and Indian Mound areas.

Some of the stolen items included firearms, ammunition, electronics and $15,000 in jewelry.

As part of the investigation, authorities executed search warrants at homes on Lylewood Road and Sunnyview Drive. During this search, police reportedly found a variety of firearms and drugs.

The following people have been arrested and are facing charges:

Joshua Lee James Donahoo, 36 - Aggravated burglary

Serena Railene Blackburn-Dillow, 48 - Aggravated burglary

Eric Benjamin Luz, 33 - Aggravated burglary

Jeremiah Demarcus Gaines, 19 - Possession for resale and unlawful drug paraphernalia, along with possessing a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony

Tyriq Khalil Saafir, 22 - Possession for resale and unlawful drug paraphernalia

Vintarious Lamorris Williams, 18 - Possession for resale and unlawful drug paraphernalia, along with possessing a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony

All six suspects are being held on bonds set at or over $100,000.

SLIDESHOW: See the mug shots of the suspects in the case

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.