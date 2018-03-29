TBI investigating death of man who filed lawsuit against deputies

Jordan Norris, 19, filed a lawsuit over an incident at the Cheatham County Jail. (WSMV)

The TBI is investigating the death of a man who previously filed a lawsuit against three deputies in Cheatham County.

Jordan Norris, 19, was found dead Wednesday in the 100 block of Sweeney Drive in Pegram.

According to the TBI, Norris' autopsy results are pending.

District Attorney General Ray Couch requested the TBI's assistance with the investigation.

Norris' lawsuit claimed that he suffered more than 40 Taser burns at the hands of three Cheatham County deputies back in 2016.

The lawsuit claimed Norris suffered from a mental health episode two days into his time at the Cheatham County Jail and began banging his head against the door. According to the lawsuit, the deputies took Norris out of his cell and strapped him in a chair. Unable to calm him down, deputies brought out a Taser gun.

The lawsuit said Norris was stunned four times on the stomach and legs, for a total of 50 seconds.

Norris eventually reached a settlement with the defendants. The details of the settlement were not released.

