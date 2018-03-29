Businesses raising money for family of fallen police officer

A visitation is being held on Sunday for a Lebanon police officer who died in a crash last week.

Lebanon Police Officer Joseph Bowen was found in Dry Creek after the truck he was driving crashed into the flooded creek. (Photo: Lebanon Police Department)

Tennessee Highway Patrol and other law enforcement escorted the body of a Lebanon Police officer back to Wilson County on Friday after he was found dead after a crash the morning before. Officer Joseph Bowen, 28, was on his way home from work when he lost control of his truck, hit a tree and crashed into a creek on Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

The body of a Lebanon police officer was found in a flooded creek in DeKalb County on Thursday.

A memorial has been set up for the Lebanon officer who crashed into the creek on Thursday. (WSMV)

The city of Lebanon is honoring a fallen officer on Thursday.

City officials have officially declared March 29 as Officer Joe Bowen Day.

Several local businesses are contributing a portion of their sales to a fund for Bowen's family. Click here to check the list of participating businesses.

Bowen died earlier this month after losing control of his truck and crashing into a creek.

