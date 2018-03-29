Businesses raising money for family of fallen police officer

The body of a Lebanon police officer was found in a flooded creek in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol and other law enforcement escorted the body of a Lebanon Police officer back to Wilson County on Friday after he was found dead after a crash the morning before. Officer Joseph Bowen, 28, was on his way home from work when he lost control of his truck, hit a tree and crashed into a creek on Thursday morning in DeKalb County.More >>
A visitation is being held on Sunday for a Lebanon police officer who died in a crash last week.More >>
According to Metro Animal Control, the investigation involves less than 10 small rodents.More >>
The wreck, which involved two tractor-trailers, happened just before 2 a.m. One of the semis was hauling produce.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
Tennessee communities of all sizes can now apply for grants to build or improve dog parks in their areas.More >>
The TBI is investigating the death of a man who previously filed a lawsuit against three deputies in Cheatham County.More >>
City officials have officially declared March 29 as Officer Joe Bowen Day.More >>
Emanuel Samson, 26, is accused of killing one woman and injuring seven others at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in September 2017.More >>
There was already extensive damage inside the home from the first fire, which started around 8 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
According to police, the gunman pulled up in a maroon sedan in the 1000 block of North DuPont Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Nashville natives, you remember what Metro was like 20 years ago. It was different in a lot of ways, including how many children were in need. Then homelessness among MNPS students was just 5 percent of what it is today.More >>
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
Investigators are still looking for the bodies of three children after their family's SUV plunged 100 feet off a coastal highway in California, landing on its roof in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Wednesday.More >>
It's a scary thought with an even scarier answer.More >>
You might be busy every day, but you have more free time than you think. So why not turn that free time into extra cash?More >>
Nashville natives, you remember what Metro was like 20 years ago. It was different in a lot of ways, including how many children were in need. Then homelessness among MNPS students was just 5 percent of what it is today.More >>
These mistakes are more common than you think.More >>
News 4 has learned embattled State Rep. David Byrd was involved in a statutory rape case in 2013 as a character witness. The defendant was former Huntingdon High School teacher Daniel Doyle, a Byrd family friend who pleaded guilty to statutory rape in 2013.More >>
A popular Metro Schools program offering free lunches for students is getting scaled back next year to make room in the budget for other programs.More >>
Police are attempting to rescue a shoplifting suspect after he was seen jumping off a bluff in Old Hickory. Officials say officers confronted the suspect for shoplifting at the Home Depot on Old Hickory Boulevard on Friday evening.More >>
