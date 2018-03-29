Rollover semi crash shuts down I-24 West for several hours - WSMV News 4

Rollover semi crash shuts down I-24 West for several hours

The semi crash happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV) The semi crash happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

All lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened after a semi crash early Thursday morning.

The wreck, which involved two tractor-trailers, happened just before 2 a.m. One of the semis was hauling produce.

The westbound lanes of I-24 were closed for several hours between Old Hickory Boulevard and Briley Parkway.

News 4 is working to find out information about the cause of the wreck.

