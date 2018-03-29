Overturned semi shutting down I-24 West in north Nashville

The semi crash happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV)

I-24 West is shut down between Old Hickory Boulevard and Briley Parkway.

All lanes of Interstate 24 West are closed north of downtown Nashville after a rollover semi crash.

The wreck, which involved two tractor-trailers, happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday. One of the semis was hauling produce.

The westbound lanes remain closed between Old Hickory Boulevard and Briley Parkway.

Eastbound lanes of traffic are not currently experiencing any delays.

The scene is not expected to be cleared until 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Possible detours for drivers:

Coming from the west side: Briley Parkway to Whites Creek Pike back onto I-24

Coming from the east side: Briley Parkway to Brick Church Pike back onto I-24

