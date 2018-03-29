Man shot in attempted robbery outside Madison home

A man was shot while returning home in Madison. (WSMV)

A man is in critical condition after being shot while returning home in Madison.

According to police, the gunman pulled up in a maroon sedan in the 1000 block of North DuPont Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was shot twice in the stomach and was transported to the hospital.

The suspect reportedly did not steal anything from the victim.

Authorities have not released a description of the gunman.

