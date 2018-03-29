Man shot in attempted robbery outside Madison home - WSMV News 4

Man shot in attempted robbery outside Madison home

Posted: Updated:
A man was shot while returning home in Madison. (WSMV) A man was shot while returning home in Madison. (WSMV)
MADISON, TN (WSMV) -

A man is in critical condition after being shot while returning home in Madison.

According to police, the gunman pulled up in a maroon sedan in the 1000 block of North DuPont Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was shot twice in the stomach and was transported to the hospital.

The suspect reportedly did not steal anything from the victim.

Authorities have not released a description of the gunman.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.