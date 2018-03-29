Police: Homeowner fights back, kills burglary suspect

Police say one of the burglars was killed in the incident. (WSMV)

A burglary suspect is dead after a homeowner fought back against intruders in Hermitage overnight.

According to police, the man found two burglars inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.

Police said the man confronted them, and one of the burglars attacked him.

The homeowner fought back and shot and killed one of the suspects. The other suspect ran away.

Police have not released a description of the suspect who is on the loose.

News 4 is working to find out if the homeowner will be facing any charges.

