Police: Hermitage homeowner shot, killed burglary suspect

An accused burglar is dead after a homeowner fought back against two intruders in Hermitage on Wednesday night.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.

The man’s wife told News 4 she was already home when the men broke in through a back door and a scuffle ensued. She said one of the men hit her in the head with a hammer.

The woman said she managed to break away and run to a neighbor’s house to call for help. Shortly after, they heard gunshots.

"Your life is kind of flashing before your eyes a little bit," one neighbor said. "There's a lot of kids in this neighborhood, a lot of older people too. It's usually a quiet neighborhood. A lot of people run these streets in the morning. Every time I go to work, I pass them … A lot of good people around here. This is not something you expect at 8:30 at night on a Wednesday."

Bishop said one of the suspects hit him in the head with a blunt object. He said the men ordered him to open his gun safe, and the suspects took out three long guns and a pistol.

The two men then allegedly left the home with the guns. Police said Bishop retrieved a pistol from another part of his house and then went outside looking for his wife.

Bishop's wife said he encountered the suspects in the front yard and opened fire, fatally injuring one of the men.

Bishop spent the night in the hospital, according to his wife. Police said he has a fractured skull.

Authorities have identified the suspect who was killed as 27-year-old Terry Adams Jr. of Ashland City.

Adams has multiple convictions in Cheatham County for auto burglary, felony theft and aggravated assault. He was also convicted in Nashville for attempted burglary. Adams pleaded guilty last year to felony meth possession and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon in Nashville. At the time of last night's home invasion, Adams was wanted for probation violation warrants that were issued March 20.

The second suspect ran away without the stolen guns. Police have not released his name or description.

Detectives are still working to determine why the two suspects allegedly targeted the home.

The Bishops' home was previously burglarized on Feb. 6. During that incident, a flat-screen TV was stolen. Police said Adams is a suspect in that case.

The alleged robber fatally wounded by a resident in Wed. night's home invasion case on Richard Lee Circle in Hermitage is identified as convicted felon Terry Adams, Jr., 27, of Ashland City, TN. pic.twitter.com/UVy0uGKTdw — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 29, 2018

