One month after Clarksville tornadoes, hard work continues

After the Clarksville tornadoes one month ago, some residents have found that rebuilding hasn't been easy. One woman said she won't be brought down, not after the way her life was saved.



"He forgets his hip is getting bad, so he'll just run and run," laughed Rachel Brown of Clarksville, throwing a stick for her neighbors' yellow lab, Pete.

In four years of renting on Clarksville's Martin Road, it was carefree afternoons for Brown.

"Drop it! Drop it!" laughed Brown, playing tug-of-war with Pete.



"It's a little piece of heaven for me," she said, looking over the open property. "I grew to just love this little house. The land and all the animals here, it was my place of peace and relaxation."

There's been a change to this place she loves, one that came about on a night she said the blues saved her life.

February 24, Brown was out catching a show by blues artists The Stacy Mitchhart Band at the Warehouse Concert Lounge. She got a call from a neighbor that something was wrong in Clarksville.

Trees and powerlines blocked her drive after the tornado came through. Brown stopped at a gas station at the end of her road.



"I was shaken, not knowing what to expect," she said. "I thought, 'what am I getting ready to get into?'"



"It just hits you like a big kick in the gut," she said, remembering the first time she saw huge trees uprooted in her yard and the house shifted several feet off its foundation. "You don't know what to say or do, and you're just in shock."



A garage with most of her clothes was blown away. Inside the house, little figurines Brown and her mother collected together are shattered.



"It's just sad that it's destroyed," Brown said. "Yes, it's materialistic items, but it's way more than that. It's my heart."

Looking at the damage everywhere, Brown is convinced if she was home, and she didn't go to that blues show, she wouldn't be here now.



"I don't believe I would be," she said. "When my house was lifted up and all my china cabinets started falling over, I'm pretty sure I would've panicked and run out the back door, got hit in the head and get killed by a tree."

For a month now, residents like the Dotsonville community and Farmington neighborhood have remained hard at work every day. Some families have moved back in. Some can't. Brown's home has been condemned.

Still, Brown said she's overwhelmed by the people from churches, Fort Campbell and everywhere else who have come to help her neighborhood with demolition and donations. Words of support have come from everywhere, even places unexpected.

On another night, during another gig in another city, a few encouraging words came to Brown from the Stacy Mitchhart Band, the very blues group she went to see that night one month ago.



"There was a lady at our show," Stacy Mitchhart told the crowd between songs at BB King's Blues Club in Nashville. "She came to our show and when she got back, her home was totally devastated. She said the blues saved her life. Her coming to our show means she's still around. Talk about the power of things working out."



"All this is new to me that there's such kind people in the world," said Brown, again throwing a stick out into the field and waiting for Pete to return it.

Some of those kind people are Brown's neighbors. They've taken her in until she decides where she'll live next.

Even though the blues play such a role in her story, it's not how Brown feels.



"Every day I just think, there's a reason," she said. "There's a plan for me."

