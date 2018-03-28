One month after Clarksville tornadoes, hard work continues

After the Clarksville tornadoes one month ago, some residents have found that rebuilding hasn't been easy. One woman said she won't be brought down, not after the way her life was saved.
"He forgets his hip is getting bad, so he'll just run and run," laughed Rachel Brown of Clarksville, throwing a stick for her neighbors' yellow lab, Pete.
In four years of renting on Clarksville's Martin Road, it was carefree afternoons for Brown.
"Drop it! Drop it!" laughed Brown, playing tug-of-war with Pete.
"It's a little piece of heaven for me," she said, looking over the open property. "I grew to just love this little house. The land and all the animals here, it was my place of peace and relaxation."
There's been a change to this place she loves, one that came about on a night she said the blues saved her life.
February 24, Brown was out catching a show by blues artists The Stacy Mitchhart Band at the Warehouse Concert Lounge. She got a call from a neighbor that something was wrong in Clarksville.
Trees and powerlines blocked her drive after the tornado came through. Brown stopped at a gas station at the end of her road.
"I was shaken, not knowing what to expect," she said. "I thought, 'what am I getting ready to get into?'"
"It just hits you like a big kick in the gut," she said, remembering the first time she saw huge trees uprooted in her yard and the house shifted several feet off its foundation. "You don't know what to say or do, and you're just in shock."
A garage with most of her clothes was blown away. Inside the house, little figurines Brown and her mother collected together are shattered.
"It's just sad that it's destroyed," Brown said. "Yes, it's materialistic items, but it's way more than that. It's my heart."
Looking at the damage everywhere, Brown is convinced if she was home, and she didn't go to that blues show, she wouldn't be here now.
"I don't believe I would be," she said. "When my house was lifted up and all my china cabinets started falling over, I'm pretty sure I would've panicked and run out the back door, got hit in the head and get killed by a tree."
For a month now, residents like the Dotsonville community and Farmington neighborhood have remained hard at work every day. Some families have moved back in. Some can't. Brown's home has been condemned.
Still, Brown said she's overwhelmed by the people from churches, Fort Campbell and everywhere else who have come to help her neighborhood with demolition and donations. Words of support have come from everywhere, even places unexpected.
On another night, during another gig in another city, a few encouraging words came to Brown from the Stacy Mitchhart Band, the very blues group she went to see that night one month ago.
"There was a lady at our show," Stacy Mitchhart told the crowd between songs at BB King's Blues Club in Nashville. "She came to our show and when she got back, her home was totally devastated. She said the blues saved her life. Her coming to our show means she's still around. Talk about the power of things working out."
"All this is new to me that there's such kind people in the world," said Brown, again throwing a stick out into the field and waiting for Pete to return it.
Some of those kind people are Brown's neighbors. They've taken her in until she decides where she'll live next.
Even though the blues play such a role in her story, it's not how Brown feels.
"Every day I just think, there's a reason," she said. "There's a plan for me."
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
News 4 has learned embattled State Rep. David Byrd was involved in a statutory rape case in 2013 as a character witness. The defendant was former Huntingdon High School teacher Daniel Doyle, a Byrd family friend who pleaded guilty to statutory rape in 2013.More >>
News 4 has learned embattled State Rep. David Byrd was involved in a statutory rape case in 2013 as a character witness. The defendant was former Huntingdon High School teacher Daniel Doyle, a Byrd family friend who pleaded guilty to statutory rape in 2013.More >>
After the Clarksville tornadoes one month ago, some residents have found that rebuilding hasn't been easy. One woman said she won't be brought down, not after the way her life was saved.More >>
After the Clarksville tornadoes one month ago, some residents have found that rebuilding hasn't been easy. One woman said she won't be brought down, not after the way her life was saved.More >>
Nashville natives, you remember what Metro was like 20 years ago. It was different in a lot of ways, including how many children were in need. Then homelessness among MNPS students was just 5 percent of what it is today. For three years Benita Thompson and her daughter Kevena couch surfed for three years. Sometimes they slept in their car. “I was worried about what she was going to eat on the weekend,” said Thompson.More >>
Nashville natives, you remember what Metro was like 20 years ago. It was different in a lot of ways, including how many children were in need. Then homelessness among MNPS students was just 5 percent of what it is today. For three years Benita Thompson and her daughter Kevena couch surfed for three years. Sometimes they slept in their car. “I was worried about what she was going to eat on the weekend,” said Thompson.More >>
Crews responded to a house fire on Stratford Avenue Wednesday night around 8:00 p.m. The homeowners returned to their house to find it filled with smoke and promptly called 9-1-1.More >>
Crews responded to a house fire on Stratford Avenue Wednesday night around 8:00 p.m. The homeowners returned to their house to find it filled with smoke and promptly called 9-1-1.More >>
Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer and the 4WARN Weather Team show you how they use their tools to bring you expert weather advice to keep you safe in a special program, Surviving the Storm.More >>
Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer and the 4WARN Weather Team show you how they use their tools to bring you expert weather advice to keep you safe in a special program, Surviving the Storm.More >>
A man says he's ready to be a voice for victims by taking his own story to Tennessee leaders. He's hoping his effort can make major changes to Tennessee's statute of limitations laws.More >>
A man says he's ready to be a voice for victims by taking his own story to Tennessee leaders. He's hoping his effort can make major changes to Tennessee's statute of limitations laws.More >>
Hendersonville Police are searching for a woman who robbed a man soliciting her for sex on Monday evening. According to officials, Donald Hensley, 53, of Hampshire, Tenn., made contact with the unknown female through the website backpage.com.More >>
Hendersonville Police are searching for a woman who robbed a man soliciting her for sex on Monday evening. According to officials, Donald Hensley, 53, of Hampshire, Tenn., made contact with the unknown female through the website backpage.com.More >>
Police are attempting to rescue a shoplifting suspect after he was seen jumping off a bluff in Old Hickory. Officials say officers confronted the suspect for shoplifting at the Home Depot on Old Hickory Boulevard on Friday evening.More >>
Police are attempting to rescue a shoplifting suspect after he was seen jumping off a bluff in Old Hickory. Officials say officers confronted the suspect for shoplifting at the Home Depot on Old Hickory Boulevard on Friday evening.More >>
Metro School's Superintendent Dr. Shawn Joseph delivered the annual State of Schools address on Wednesday, sharing the district's blueprint for the future on the heels of bad news.More >>
Metro School's Superintendent Dr. Shawn Joseph delivered the annual State of Schools address on Wednesday, sharing the district's blueprint for the future on the heels of bad news.More >>
A Midstate pastor’s controversial tweet about President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is getting thousands of responses.More >>
A Midstate pastor’s controversial tweet about President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is getting thousands of responses.More >>
Three women are accusing Rep. David Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers on the high school basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.More >>
Three women are accusing Rep. David Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers on the high school basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.More >>
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.More >>
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.More >>
More than 20 million people watched porn star Stormy Daniels gave intimate details of her one night stand with the future president. Now Daniels is coming to Middle Tennessee for her first public appearance since the “60 Minutes” interview aired on Sunday.More >>
More than 20 million people watched porn star Stormy Daniels gave intimate details of her one night stand with the future president. Now Daniels is coming to Middle Tennessee for her first public appearance since the “60 Minutes” interview aired on Sunday.More >>
The owner of a cleaning service is accused of stealing more than thousands of dollars worth of goods from two customers in Nashville.More >>
The owner of a cleaning service is accused of stealing more than thousands of dollars worth of goods from two customers in Nashville.More >>
Privacy problems have prompted some to quit Facebook. Others are contemplating it.More >>
Privacy problems have prompted some to quit Facebook. Others are contemplating it.More >>
The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards are still a couple weeks away, but that didn't stop host Reba McEntire from sharing some good news!More >>
The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards are still a couple weeks away, but that didn't stop host Reba McEntire from sharing some good news!More >>
According to court documents, the officers reportedly found 37-year-old Nicholaus Kirkpatrick exposing his genitals to drivers on Douglas Avenue.More >>
According to court documents, the officers reportedly found 37-year-old Nicholaus Kirkpatrick exposing his genitals to drivers on Douglas Avenue.More >>
A new group against the transit plan is gaining traction on social media as they campaign for Nashvillians to vote no on May 1.More >>
A new group against the transit plan is gaining traction on social media as they campaign for Nashvillians to vote no on May 1.More >>