Firefighters return after East Nashville house fire rekindles

The homeowners called in the fire around 8 p.m. Wednesday. (WSMV)

Firefighters returned to the home after the fire rekindled. (WSMV)

Firefighters returned to a home in East Nashville on Thursday morning after a fire rekindled.

There was already extensive damage inside the home from the first fire, which started around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews were kept outside because it was too dangerous for them to go inside the house.

Officials were concerned about the flames spreading to neighboring homes.

When crews initially responded Wednesday night, a firefighter fell through the floor and ended up in the basement area. He was not injured and did not require treatment.

Another firefighter sustained a minor cut and was taken to the hospital but is said to be OK.

A third firefighter noticed he had some minor burns when he took off his gear. He is said to be OK after being checked by medical professionals.

None of the residents of the home were injured, but several of their pets are missing.

The cause of the initial fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.