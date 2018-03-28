Crews battle East Nashville house fire, several pets missing - WSMV News 4

Crews battle East Nashville house fire, several pets missing

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Crews responded to a house fire on Stratford Avenue Wednesday night around 8:00 p.m.

The homeowners returned to their house to find it filled with smoke and promptly called 9-1-1.

Authorities say they battled the fire from the inside, and successfully put out the flames. However, a fire fighter fell through the floor and ended up in the basement area, according to officials on scene. That fire fighter was not injured and did not have to be taken to the hospital.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, but several pets are missing from the scene. It is unclear at this time what sparked the fire.

