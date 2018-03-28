After the Clarksville tornadoes one month ago, some residents have found that rebuilding hasn't been easy. One woman said she won't be brought down, not after the way her life was saved. News4 Feature Reporter Forrest Sanders has more.

SURVIVING THE STORM: How the 4WARN Weather Team reports severe weather, what you can do to stay safe

When severe weather strikes and lives are at risk, there's only one way to prepare for storms unfolding in Middle Tennessee.

With News4's one-of-a-kind live doppler radar, you'll know what's coming up to five minutes faster than anyone else.

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer and the 4WARN Weather Team show you how they use their tools to bring you expert weather advice to keep you safe in a special program, Surviving the Storm.

Here you'll learn everything from how live doppler radar works, where to take cover during a storm, and how to spot scammers after severe weather hits your area.

