Thousands of MNPS students don't have a place to call home

Nashville natives, you remember what Metro was like 20 years ago.

It was different in a lot of ways, including how many children were in need.

Then homelessness among MNPS students was just 5 percent of what it is today.

For three years Benita Thompson and her daughter Kevena couch surfed for three years.

Sometimes they slept in their car.

“I was worried about what she was going to eat on the weekend,” said Thompson.

Benita and Kevena are part of the four percent of Metro schools families who up until this year didn't have a place to live.

“I know people still on the waiting list trying to get into Salvation Army and I know people still sleeping in their cars,” said Thompson.

Benita and Kevena went to MNPS for help.

They were placed in the Hero program. The program assists with food, clothing and school supplies.

The Salvation Army also stepped in. The two lived there until they were approved for low income housing.

“I call it the mansion. It feels happy because I have my own room,” said Kevena.

Outcomes like this one is the reason Catherine Knowles has been doing her job for 20 years.

“It’s important to remember that about our fellow citizens,” said Knowles.

She says as Nashville has changed, so have the needs for families.

“The students and families I serve are a very diverse group. There is not one common threat, not one common incident that has lead people down this path of no housing,” said Knowles.

She says the rise in rent and a lack of transportation has not helped.

Another challenge for MNPS is identifying all homeless students.

“As you can imagine families are not apt to run to the office at school and say, ‘I lost my housing how can you help me?’” said Knowles.

It’s important to note Metro Schools just cut the free lunch program from its budget.

The Hero program is not part of the budget.

It is a federal grant program, totally separate from school finances.