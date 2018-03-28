Thousands of MNPS students don't have a place to call home

News 4 has learned embattled State Rep. David Byrd was involved in a statutory rape case in 2013 as a character witness. The defendant was former Huntingdon High School teacher Daniel Doyle, a Byrd family friend who pleaded guilty to statutory rape in 2013.More >>
After the Clarksville tornadoes one month ago, some residents have found that rebuilding hasn't been easy. One woman said she won't be brought down, not after the way her life was saved.More >>
Nashville natives, you remember what Metro was like 20 years ago. It was different in a lot of ways, including how many children were in need. Then homelessness among MNPS students was just 5 percent of what it is today. For three years Benita Thompson and her daughter Kevena couch surfed for three years. Sometimes they slept in their car. “I was worried about what she was going to eat on the weekend,” said Thompson.More >>
Crews responded to a house fire on Stratford Avenue Wednesday night around 8:00 p.m. The homeowners returned to their house to find it filled with smoke and promptly called 9-1-1.More >>
Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer and the 4WARN Weather Team show you how they use their tools to bring you expert weather advice to keep you safe in a special program, Surviving the Storm.More >>
A man says he's ready to be a voice for victims by taking his own story to Tennessee leaders. He's hoping his effort can make major changes to Tennessee's statute of limitations laws.More >>
Hendersonville Police are searching for a woman who robbed a man soliciting her for sex on Monday evening. According to officials, Donald Hensley, 53, of Hampshire, Tenn., made contact with the unknown female through the website backpage.com.More >>
Police are attempting to rescue a shoplifting suspect after he was seen jumping off a bluff in Old Hickory. Officials say officers confronted the suspect for shoplifting at the Home Depot on Old Hickory Boulevard on Friday evening.More >>
Metro School's Superintendent Dr. Shawn Joseph delivered the annual State of Schools address on Wednesday, sharing the district's blueprint for the future on the heels of bad news.More >>
A Midstate pastor’s controversial tweet about President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is getting thousands of responses.More >>
Three women are accusing Rep. David Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers on the high school basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.More >>
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.More >>
More than 20 million people watched porn star Stormy Daniels gave intimate details of her one night stand with the future president. Now Daniels is coming to Middle Tennessee for her first public appearance since the “60 Minutes” interview aired on Sunday.More >>
The owner of a cleaning service is accused of stealing more than thousands of dollars worth of goods from two customers in Nashville.More >>
Privacy problems have prompted some to quit Facebook. Others are contemplating it.More >>
The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards are still a couple weeks away, but that didn't stop host Reba McEntire from sharing some good news!More >>
According to court documents, the officers reportedly found 37-year-old Nicholaus Kirkpatrick exposing his genitals to drivers on Douglas Avenue.More >>
A new group against the transit plan is gaining traction on social media as they campaign for Nashvillians to vote no on May 1.More >>
