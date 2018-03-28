Radio personality hopes bill will lead to abolishment of TN statute of limitations

A man says he's ready to be a voice for victims by taking his own story to Tennessee leaders. He's hoping his effort can make major changes to Tennessee's statute of limitations laws.

"We'll go ahead and take another phone call," said Scott Walker, on the air at his Murfreesboro radio station. "Good morning, you're on WGNS. Go ahead."

From the time he goes live, Walker's talking about his community, talking to the people who know him. That's why talking about something so personal is hard. Walker said he has to use his voice for a big purpose.

The story Walker's sharing starts when, as a child, his family moved to Murfreesboro.

"At ages 11 and 12, I was sexually abused by a man in my neighborhood," said Walker. "I looked up to this person as being a friend. A 20-year-old should know better than to take full advantage of an 11-year-old boy who can't make decisions about this at all. There's still shame. There's still guilt. There's still distress that goes with such a crime that affected me, and it still lingers today. For me, it was alcohol for years and years. The ramifications of child sex abuse when they get older are unimaginable, the way it reshapes the formation of the brain, the growth of the brain."

Walker said he was 39 when he felt ready to press charges on that man, still living in the same city.

"The DA said, 'y'know, I'm sorry. The statute of limitations has been reached," he said.

A bill is now calling for a 12-month study by the Tennessee advisory commission on intergovernmental relations to study the effectiveness of statutes of limitation for criminal prosecution. The bill seeks information on sexual offenses in relation to the limitation and looks to make comparisons to states without the limitation.

Walker is hoping the bill will lead Tennessee to abolish the statute of limitations next year.

Wednesday, Walker appeared in front of the House criminal justice committee to speak in support of the bill.

"Victims don't come forward about it until they're 40, 50, 60 years old in some cases," Walker told the committee.

Passing the committee, the bill has moved on to the House floor, sponsored by Rep. Mike Sparks and Sen. Bill Ketron on the Senate side.

