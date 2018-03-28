Police searching for robbery, prostitution suspect in Hendersonville

Hendersonville Police are searching for a woman who robbed a man soliciting her for sex on Monday evening.

According to officials, Donald Hensley, 53, of Hampshire, Tenn., made contact with the unknown female through the website backpage.com.

Shortly after the woman arrived at a local hotel to meet Hensley, there was an altercation and she stole money from the guest.

Police responded to the disturbance just after 10 p.m. on Monday and charged Henley with patronizing prostitution.

Officials say the robbery is still being investigated, and police plan to file charges against the woman pending her identification.

Police say a photo of Hensley is unavailable at this time, but an artistic rendering of the robbery suspect was created in order to determine her identity.

Anyone with information regarding this or other crime is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted via text message to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.

