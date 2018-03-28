Police searching for shoplifting suspect after he jumps off bluff in Old Hickory

Officers found the suspect's car parked in a driveway in Old Hickory. (Photo: Brandon Smith/WSMV)

Police are attempting to rescue a shoplifting suspect after he was seen jumping off a bluff in Old Hickory.

Officials say officers confronted the suspect for shoplifting at the Home Depot on Old Hickory Boulevard on Friday evening.

The suspect, who is known to police and has an active warrant, was able to flee in his vehicle but struck another car and nearly hit an officer in the process.

A few minutes later, police spotted the suspect's vehicle turning on Shute Lane but never got a visual of him.

Police eventually found the car parked in a driveway on Cherry Branch Lane, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

Witnesses near that location say they saw the suspect jump off a bluff into Old Hickory Lake.

Police have been searching for him since then and believe he may be in the water. EMS workers are currently searching for him by boat and officers are looking for him on foot, but officials say their helicopter had to be grounded because of the weather.

Neither the suspect's identity nor his physical description has been released at this time.

