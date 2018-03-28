Exclusive: Jimi Hendrix, Johnny Cash exhibits in the works at Musicians Hall of Fame

A Jimi Hendrix exhibit is in the works at Municipal's Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum. (Photo: Jimmy Carter/WSMV)

A Jimi Hendrix exhibit is in the works at Municipal's Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum. (Photo: Jimmy Carter/WSMV)

Lots of people have been talking about the new Rolling Stones exhibit opening this week at the Musicians Hall of Fame, but the museum has even more exciting shows opening soon.

The museum's team gave News4 Entertainment Reporter Jimmy Carter an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at what's in store -- which includes an entire room dedicated to Jimi Hendrix, an iconic musician with little-known ties to Music City.

Long before his performances at Woodstock, Hendrix made a name for himself right here in Music City playing at blues clubs along historic Jefferson Street.

Those long-shuttered clubs in Germantown, like Club Baron, the Black Diamond and the Del Morocco hosted some of jazz and blues' biggest stars, including Ray Charles, Duke Ellington and Hendrix.

In the early sixties, Hendrix was the lead guitarist for the house band at the Del Morrocco.

Coming to Nashville’s Musician’s Hall of Fame soon!!! Hendrix!!!! Got a sneak peek today WOW Purple Haze!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xIcciqt2kQ — Jimmy Carter (@askjimmycarter) March 28, 2018

Hendrix, who also served in Fort Campbell's 101st Airborne Division, performed at bars near Fort Campbell in Clarksville whenever he could.

While Hendrix already has a star on the Music City Walk of Fame, the city plans to honor him in an even greater way with the new exhibit at Municipal Auditorium.

The room will even feature the original drum set featured on some of Hendrix's most famous recordings.

The exhibit is still under construction, and the museum has not announced when the exhibit will officially open.

Sources say the museum also has a new exhibit honoring another Nashville icon, Johnny Cash, in the works as well.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.