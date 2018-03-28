Metro schools rolling back free lunch program

A popular Metro Schools program offering free lunches for students, is getting scaled back.
Metro Nashville Public Schools currently offers free lunches to all its students. But now, that program will only be offered at 74 schools next year. Families at other schools will have to fill out paperwork to make sure they qualify.
Metro Schools first offered free lunches four years ago. Now, less students are eligible so Metro will have to cover the costs to run the program.
The district wants to stress that students will not go hungry.
Ken Stark is the Metro Nashville Public Schools operations officer. He said, “We want to make sure that every kid eats a healthy meal, and we're working through the processes for families to charge, and what happens when they don't pay their bill. Our expectations are that we are probably going to be feeding kids regardless.”
Stark says fewer students qualifying is a sign that the economy is improving. Information will be sent out to parents in the coming months about how they can continue their child's free lunches.
