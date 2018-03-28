State of the Schools presentation given by Metro director

On Wednesday, Metro Nashville Public Schools got a blueprint for the future, on the heels of bad news.

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Joseph gave the state of the schools address today.

During his address inside the Overton High School Gym, Dr. Joseph did not mention 38 positions had been eliminated, or the $7 million budget shortfall Metro Schools face.

Instead, Dr. Joseph talked about a five percent budget increase, calling it reasonable and logical.

He also talked about investing in teachers, and the cost of living in Nashville. Joseph says this year's budget will request an additional $24 million to help provide a cost of living increase for teachers.

Joseph touted the system's work improving literacy among younger students and goals for the future.

“In Metro Public Schools, we are declaring war on illiteracy,” said Joseph. “Our goal is even clearer. We're going to double the number of students reading on grade level by 2025. Again, we are going to double the number of students reading on grade level by 2025.”

Dr. Joseph declined an on-camera interview following today's state of the school address.