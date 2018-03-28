Tech experts warn of new phishing threats during tax season

In the past, phishing emails had a distinct look.

They came from someone with a foreign name sending you a long message with a bunch of typos.

"It would be obvious that someone was up to something nefarious," said Bruce McCully of Dynamic Edge, Inc.

Those days are gone.

Now they look like Dropbox files, emails from Paypal, and, now that it's tax season, experts are seeing a lot of phishing emails from people claiming to be with the IRS.

"Who wouldn't be excited about a tax refund?" McCully said. "So you click on the button,"

More and more people are falling for it, smart people, like Facebook creator Mark Zuckerburg and the CEO of Google, because the emails have three things in common: they're believable, they're emotional, and they're urgent.

For example, "if you don't click on this and allow Microsoft to show you all of your emails from your Office 365 account, in 24 hours all of your important contacts will be lost," McCully said.

Once you click, the bad guys install ransomware on your computer and then try to make you pay to get your files back.

So what to do if you fall for it?

First and foremost, stop clicking, seriously, stop.

"Because if you close a whole bunch of stuff out and you call somebody for help, they're not going to know what you did," McCully said.

McCully said you should leave your computer as-is and call an IT expert.

If a screen pops up saying 'you need admin access' or instructs you to do something, do not click 'yes.'

If you do, you're giving the bad guy administrative rights to your computer.

Experts also say you should check your anti-virus software and make sure it is up to date.

Periodically computer programs will send you "patches" or "fixes" for glitches they've found in their product. Before clicking "install," you'll want to check and make sure that all of those updates are the latest versions as well.

