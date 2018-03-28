Amended medical marijuana bill passes next hurdle in state legislature

A bill to legalize certain forms of marijuana has crossed another hurdle in the state legislature on Wednesday.

The bill, which would decriminalize forms of marijuana for medical reasons like treating epilepsy, passed the House Criminal Justice Committee, 9-2, on Wednesday afternoon.

There was no time limit on today's proceedings and anyone who wanted to speak on the controversial bill would be allowed to do so before lawmakers voted on it today.

In order to pass the committee today, the bill was gutted to include provisions that would prevent someone with a doctors note from being arrested for possessing cannabis, which can only be legally obtained in certain forms, including oils, lotions and ointments.

However, TBI representatives clarified that the medical cannabis bill would only provide a defense to someone if they are caught in possession of the drug, meaning, if passed, the bill would not 'legalize' medical cannabis bill instead 'decriminalize' it.

Therefore, the TBI said officers could still arrest someone in possession of medical marijuana at their discretion.

The bill would also establish rules and guidelines for licensed medical cannabis distributors in the state.

The bill needed at least six votes to pass the committee and move on to the next step. It will not move on to the House Health Committee. A date on that vote has not yet been announced. It has already passed in the state senate.

