Tennessee governor OKs school safety plan recommendations

Gov. Bill Haslam is proposing $30 million for school safety as part of his amendment to the 2018-2019 budget proposal.More >>
A bill to legalize certain forms of marijuana is up for debate in a state House committee.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam has approved the recommendations of a school safety panel, including a security risk assessment of all Tennessee public school facilities.More >>
A bill that would mostly ban corporal punishment for disabled students has passed yet another hurdle.More >>
Privacy problems have prompted some to quit Facebook. Others are contemplating it.More >>
Emanuel Samson, 26, is accused of killing one woman and injuring seven others at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in September 2017.More >>
According to court documents, the officers reportedly found 37-year-old Nicholaus Kirkpatrick exposing his genitals to drivers on Douglas Avenue.More >>
The blaze sparked in the attic of a home on Sulphur Springs Road on Tuesday morning.More >>
News 4 has learned Metro Schools will be eliminating 38 positions for the next school year.More >>
The director of Metro Nashville Public Schools will deliver his annual State of Schools address.More >>
