Tennessee, Memphis to renew basketball rivalry next season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee and Memphis have agreed to renew their basketball rivalry starting next season.

The Volunteers and Tigers will play Dec. 15 at Memphis' FedEx Forum in the first meeting between the programs since the 2012-13 season.

They'll meet again at Knoxville's Thompson-Boling Arena in the 2019-20 season and at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in 2020-21. Exact dates for the Knoxville and Nashville games haven't been set.

A release announcing the matchups Wednesday said the Nashville game would take place sometime in December 2020.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes and new Memphis coach Penny Hardaway had said Monday that the Tennessee-Memphis series would resume sometime during the upcoming season .

Tennessee leads the series 14-11, though Memphis has won the last three matchups. The teams met annually from 2006-13.

