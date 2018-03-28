Bill to ban corporal punishment for students with disabilities moves forward

A bill that aims to ban corporal punishment for students with disabilities has passed another hurdle.

The measure was proposed after a News 4 I-Team investigation discovered students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate than their peers.

On Tuesday, the bill passed a House committee.

Lawmakers amended the bill to allow parents of students with disabilities to opt-in if they would like schools to use physical force as a form of punishment.

The bill is scheduled to go before the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

PREVIOUS STORIES: Students with disabilities punished at higher rate | Lawmaker files bill to ban corporal punishment for students with disabilities| After I-Team investigation, state releases report on corporal punishment in schools | Bill to stop paddling of disabled students clears first hurdle

DOCUMENT: Read the full text of the bill

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.