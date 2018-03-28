Bill to ban corporal punishment moves forward - WSMV News 4

Bill to ban corporal punishment for students with disabilities moves forward

Tennessee State Capitol (WSMV file photo) Tennessee State Capitol (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A bill that aims to ban corporal punishment for students with disabilities has passed another hurdle.

The measure was proposed after a News 4 I-Team investigation discovered students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate than their peers.

On Tuesday, the bill passed a House committee.

Lawmakers amended the bill to allow parents of students with disabilities to opt-in if they would like schools to use physical force as a form of punishment.

The bill is scheduled to go before the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

