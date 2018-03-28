Roasted Spaghetti Squash Burrata from Geist

Roasted Spaghetti Squash Burrata

4 balls of Burrata, bought at your specialty foods store

1 spaghetti squash

2 lemons, zest and juice

1 cup picked flat leaf parsley, sliced very thin

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced thin

1 loaf rustic sourdough bread, cut into 1 inch slices

2 tbsp butter

1 tsp. fleur de sel

Cut the squash in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds. Place flesh side down on a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Bake in a 350F oven for 45-60 min, or until the flesh is soft and yielding. Take out of the oven and let cool. While this is cooling, combine the olive oil and garlic in a small sauté pan and place on a burner on med low heat. Once the oil begins to bubble, pull off the heat and allow to cool. Now that the squash is cool enough to handle, take a fork and remove the squash from the flesh, creating thin ribbons. Add this squash to the oil along with the juice and zest of the lemons and the parsley. Season this mixture with salt and pepper and set aside. Now heat up a large sauté pan, big enough to fit the bread slices. Butter both sides of the bread and cook in the pan until golden brown, flip the bread and repeat till both sides are golden brown.

To plate the dish, cut the bread into manageable pieces, this all depends on how big you want your piece. Now on a plate, place some of the squash mixture down and spread it out till it’s just bigger than the burrata. Place the burrata on top on the squash mix and season with the fleur de sel. You are ready to enjoy.