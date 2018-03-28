Man accused of exposing himself, attacking Metro officers

Nicholaus Kirkpatrick is facing multiple charges after the incident. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

A Nashville man is behind bars after allegedly attacking two police officers on Friday.

The officers were responding to a call about a man walking into traffic and screaming at people on Trevecca Avenue in East Nashville.

According to court documents, the officers reportedly found 37-year-old Nicholaus Kirkpatrick exposing his genitals to drivers on Douglas Avenue.

The officers said Kirkpatrick was "incoherent and could not answer simple questions like today's date."

According to police, Kirkpatrick tried to run away, and a struggle ensued in the front yard of a home on Douglas Avenue.

Kirkpatrick allegedly took an officer's stun gun and pointed it at the officers. He also reportedly reached for an officer's gun.

Eventually, the officers were able to disarm Kirkpatrick and take him into custody. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Kirkpatrick is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault, indecent exposure, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

Kirkpatrick was arrested on Tuesday and is being held on over $9,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.