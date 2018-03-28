New group pushing for alternative transit plan for Nashville

A new group against the transit plan is gaining traction on social media as they campaign for Nashvillians to vote no on May 1.

Better Transit for Nashville is only six weeks old, and they are fighting hard against the proposed plan. They already have more likes on Facebook than the Transit for Nashville page.

The group wants the plan to be revamped. One big reason is that they claim the system lacks technology and an effective alternative would be city-provided ride-sharing.

Their other point of contention is that the plan is not regional. The group says the plan is focused on Metro Nashville alone, so it will only benefit a small percentage of commuters.

Better Transit for Nashville says they're focusing their fight on the light rail because they don't think it will affect gridlock and traffic at all.

The group claims a lot of people don't realize where the light rail is going. Gallatin Pike is one of the streets where the light rail would be installed, and it would go in the middle of the road.

According to the group's data, only 2 percent of Nashvillians use public transit as it is.

They claim that they looked at 14 other U.S. cities who use the light rail and say only 1 percent of their transit riders, on average, use the light rail.

"We really encourage Nashvillians to look at this plan, consider things like that. Consider that it’s really not going to benefit traffic or transit much at all," said Jim Harwell with Better Transit for Nashville.

Better Transit for Nashville says that the low percentage of transit riders will not change with this plan.

"We really want a great transit system. We want a strong bus system. We want to help all the public transit rights and the commuters. We just feel like it would be better if a plan focused on the 100 percent rather than just the 2 percent," Harwell said.

READ MORE: Click here to read the full proposed transit plan

