Metro Schools director to deliver State of Schools address

Emanuel Samson, 26, is accused of killing one woman and injuring seven others at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in September 2017.More >>
Emanuel Samson, 26, is accused of killing one woman and injuring seven others at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in September 2017.More >>
According to court documents, the officers reportedly found 37-year-old Nicholaus Kirkpatrick exposing his genitals to drivers on Douglas Avenue.More >>
According to court documents, the officers reportedly found 37-year-old Nicholaus Kirkpatrick exposing his genitals to drivers on Douglas Avenue.More >>
The blaze sparked in the attic of a home on Sulphur Springs Road on Tuesday morning.More >>
The blaze sparked in the attic of a home on Sulphur Springs Road on Tuesday morning.More >>
News 4 has learned Metro Schools will be eliminating 38 positions for the next school year.More >>
News 4 has learned Metro Schools will be eliminating 38 positions for the next school year.More >>
The director of Metro Nashville Public Schools will deliver his annual State of Schools address.More >>
The director of Metro Nashville Public Schools will deliver his annual State of Schools address.More >>
Three women are accusing Rep. David Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers on the high school basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.More >>
Three women are accusing Rep. David Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers on the high school basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.More >>
A new group against the transit plan is gaining traction on social media as they campaign for Nashvillians to vote no on May 1.More >>
A new group against the transit plan is gaining traction on social media as they campaign for Nashvillians to vote no on May 1.More >>
Kyle Turris scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Nashville Predators over the Minnesota Wild 2-1 Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid.More >>
Kyle Turris scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Nashville Predators over the Minnesota Wild 2-1 Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid.More >>
The owner of a cleaning service is accused of stealing more than thousands of dollars worth of goods from two customers in Nashville.More >>
The owner of a cleaning service is accused of stealing more than thousands of dollars worth of goods from two customers in Nashville.More >>
A Midstate pastor’s controversial tweet about President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is getting thousands of responses.More >>
A Midstate pastor’s controversial tweet about President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is getting thousands of responses.More >>
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.More >>
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.More >>
More than 20 million people watched porn star Stormy Daniels gave intimate details of her one night stand with the future president. Now Daniels is coming to Middle Tennessee for her first public appearance since the “60 Minutes” interview aired on Sunday.More >>
More than 20 million people watched porn star Stormy Daniels gave intimate details of her one night stand with the future president. Now Daniels is coming to Middle Tennessee for her first public appearance since the “60 Minutes” interview aired on Sunday.More >>
Three women are accusing Rep. David Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers on the high school basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.More >>
Three women are accusing Rep. David Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers on the high school basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.More >>
The owner of a cleaning service is accused of stealing more than thousands of dollars worth of goods from two customers in Nashville.More >>
The owner of a cleaning service is accused of stealing more than thousands of dollars worth of goods from two customers in Nashville.More >>
Privacy problems have prompted some to quit Facebook. Others are contemplating it.More >>
Privacy problems have prompted some to quit Facebook. Others are contemplating it.More >>
The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards are still a couple weeks away, but that didn't stop host Reba McEntire from sharing some good news!More >>
The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards are still a couple weeks away, but that didn't stop host Reba McEntire from sharing some good news!More >>
The Tennessee Speaker of the House told News 4 a state lawmaker should resign over allegations uncovered by the News 4 I-Team.More >>
The Tennessee Speaker of the House told News 4 a state lawmaker should resign over allegations uncovered by the News 4 I-Team.More >>
A young man with arrested and charged with arson on Wednesday after he allegedly set fire to a camper trailer caught fire in McMinnville, TBI officials confirmed on Wednesday.More >>
A young man with arrested and charged with arson on Wednesday after he allegedly set fire to a camper trailer caught fire in McMinnville, TBI officials confirmed on Wednesday.More >>
Frank S. Page, the president and chief executive officers of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee, has resigned over what is described as “a morally inappropriate relationship in the past.”More >>
Frank S. Page, the president and chief executive officers of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee, has resigned over what is described as “a morally inappropriate relationship in the past.”More >>