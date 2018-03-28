Metro Schools director to deliver State of Schools address

The director of Metro Nashville Public Schools will deliver his annual State of Schools address Wednesday morning.

The address comes on the heels of bad news. The operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year was just released, and it shows 38 positions will be eliminated.

Many of those employees got the news this week. According to a spokeswoman for MNPS, those employees will have the opportunity to reapply for positions.

This comes during a more than $7 million budget shortfall for MNPS. One reason for the shortfall is because there were 1,500 fewer students enrolled in the district last year, so MNPS was given less funding from the state.

Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph will begin his address at 10:30 a.m. News 4 will have a live stream on WSMV.com and the News 4 app.

Joseph is also expected to discuss the district's support of literacy efforts, college readiness, social emotional learning, equity and diversity, school-based budgeting and employee compensation.

DOCUMENT: Draft of Metro Schools Budget

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.