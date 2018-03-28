WATCH NOW: Accused Antioch church shooter to be arraigned

Emanuel Samson was arrested shortly after the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The man accused in the deadly Antioch church shooting is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Emanuel Samson, 26, is accused of killing one woman and injuring seven others at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in September 2017.

Police said Samson fatally shot 38-year-old Melanie Crow in the parking lot as the church dismissed.

According to police, Samson then went into the building with two pistols, both of which were recovered inside the church. He allegedly fired multiple rounds inside the sanctuary, wounding six people.

An usher at the church confronted Samson and engaged him in a struggle, which resulted in Engle being pistol-whipped. Samson's gun discharged during the struggle, striking him in the left chest.

The church's minister, Joey Spann, was among the victims that were shot.

Samson is facing 43 charges, ranging from first-degree murder to civil rights violations.

The arraignment is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Click here to watch live.

