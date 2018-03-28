Accused Antioch church shooter to be arraigned Wednesday morning

The director of Metro Nashville Public Schools will deliver his annual State of Schools address.More >>
Kyle Turris scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Nashville Predators over the Minnesota Wild 2-1 Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid.More >>
Emanuel Samson, 26, is accused of killing one woman and injuring seven others at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in September 2017.More >>
The owner of a cleaning service is accused of stealing more than thousands of dollars worth of goods from two customers in Nashville.More >>
Three women are accusing Rep. David Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers on the high school basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.More >>
With so many people moving to middle Tennessee, changes will happen. One of those changes is property value. Some in Rutherford County are concerned about how much they'll have to pay in taxes following a recent reappraisal. Officials claim they probably won't see significant changes.More >>
More than 20 million people watched porn star Stormy Daniels gave intimate details of her one night stand with the future president. Now Daniels is coming to Middle Tennessee for her first public appearance since the “60 Minutes” interview aired on Sunday.More >>
News 4 has learned Metro Schools will be eliminating 38 positions for the next school year.More >>
A Midstate pastor’s controversial tweet about President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is getting thousands of responses.More >>
More than 20 million people watched porn star Stormy Daniels gave intimate details of her one night stand with the future president. Now Daniels is coming to Middle Tennessee for her first public appearance since the “60 Minutes” interview aired on Sunday.More >>
Three women are accusing Rep. David Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers on the high school basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.More >>
The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards are still a couple weeks away, but that didn't stop host Reba McEntire from sharing some good news!More >>
A young man with arrested and charged with arson on Wednesday after he allegedly set fire to a camper trailer caught fire in McMinnville, TBI officials confirmed on Wednesday.More >>
Research has shown that younger siblings of children with autism are at greater risk for being undervaccinated.More >>
The Tennessee Speaker of the House told News 4 a state lawmaker should resign over allegations uncovered by the News 4 I-Team.More >>
Frank S. Page, the president and chief executive officers of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee, has resigned over what is described as “a morally inappropriate relationship in the past.”More >>
A Georgia mother taught her 13-year-old son a valuable lesson after he made “snarky” comments about other kids who wear clothes from thrift stores.More >>
