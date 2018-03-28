Owner of cleaning business accused of stealing from clients

The owner of a cleaning service is accused of stealing more than thousands of dollars worth of goods from two customers in Nashville.

Cynthia Ward, 36, is charged with two counts of felony theft.

Police say Ward is the owner of Cynthia's Housekeeping, which is based out of Chapsmanboro, TN.

According to court documents, in one case, a customer's daughter came home to find Ward loading $7,000 worth of items into her car. As officers were leaving the home, they said they found the stolen items inside Ward's vehicle.

In another case, Ward reportedly took more than $4,000 worth of items from a customer's Gulch apartment over a six-hour period. Some of the stolen items included an iPad, a Louis Vuitton planner and a $300 Visa card.

Authorities are concerned there could be more victims. If you have any information, call the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.