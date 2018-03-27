Stormy Daniels to make first appearance since interview in Nashville

More than 20 million people watched porn star Stormy Daniels gave intimate details of her one night stand with the future president.

Now Daniels is coming to Middle Tennessee for her first public appearance since the “60 Minutes” interview aired on Sunday.

Daniels is performing at Déjà Vu Gentleman’s Club on Church Street for three nights beginning Thursday. The appearances are part of a contract she signed with the club’s parent company for a nationwide tour in January.

Daniels signed the contract shortly after The Wall Street Journal revealed a $130,000 payment she received from President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen in October 2016.

“We went ahead and booked her ahead of time seeing this may develop into something much bigger,” said club manager Larry Schuster. “Thankfully for us, it has.”

Schuster told News 4 the event will be first-come, first-served. Only 250 people are allowed inside the club at a time. Déjà Vu is collecting a $30 cover charge at the door.

“Twenty million people watching the interview, one of the most watched in the past few years so we’re expecting a really good showing,” Schuster said. “Just get in here as soon as you can because we’re expecting very big crowds.”

Schuster said Daniels will be signing autographs and taking pictures in between performances each night. It’s the first time she’s performed in Nashville since 2004.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.