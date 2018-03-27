Stormy Daniels to make first appearance since interview in Nashville

With so many people moving to middle Tennessee, changes will happen. One of those changes is property value. Some in Rutherford County are concerned about how much they'll have to pay in taxes following a recent reappraisal. Officials claim they probably won't see significant changes.More >>
Three women are accusing Rep. David Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers on the high school basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.More >>
Privacy problems have prompted some to quit Facebook. Others are contemplating it.More >>
More than 20 million people watched porn star Stormy Daniels gave intimate details of her one night stand with the future president. Now Daniels is coming to Middle Tennessee for her first public appearance since the “60 Minutes” interview aired on Sunday.More >>
News 4 has learned Metro Schools will be eliminating 38 positions for the next school year.More >>
The Tennessee Speaker of the House told News 4 a state lawmaker should resign over allegations uncovered by the News 4 I-Team.More >>
A Midstate pastor’s controversial tweet about President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is getting thousands of responses.More >>
Two metro councilmen have introduced legislation that would make changes to the proposed MLS soccer location.More >>
Frank S. Page, the president and chief executive officers of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee, has resigned over what is described as “a morally inappropriate relationship in the past.”More >>
The Tennessee Speaker of the House told News 4 a state lawmaker should resign over allegations uncovered by the News 4 I-Team.More >>
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >>
A Georgia mother taught her 13-year-old son a valuable lesson after he made “snarky” comments about other kids who wear clothes from thrift stores.More >>
A father died while rescuing his 3-year-old daughter from a vehicle that rolled into a pond on Indianapolis' north side.More >>
Three women are accusing Rep. David Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers on the high school basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.More >>
Jacob Jordan, 35, was found dead inside his home in the 600 block of John's Creek Road Tuesday morning.More >>
A young man with arrested and charged with arson on Wednesday after he allegedly set fire to a camper trailer caught fire in McMinnville, TBI officials confirmed on Wednesday.More >>
Two metro councilmen have introduced legislation that would make changes to the proposed MLS soccer location.More >>
A Midstate pastor’s controversial tweet about President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is getting thousands of responses.More >>
After government officials deemed the remains nonrecoverable, the plane and pilot were left there -- for over 70 years. The makeshift grave was eventually covered so they could farm again.More >>
