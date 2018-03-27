Cyber experts say deleting your Facebook could put you at more risk

Privacy problems have prompted some to quit Facebook. Others are contemplating it.

Cybersecurity experts said the worst thing you could do is log off for good.

An investigation shows Facebook allowed third parties to access data through your profile, pictures, comments and online surveys.

“Social media is not the bad thing. It's what the people do with it,” said teen Kayla Hill.

Teens are taking notes from the older generation who learned social media lessons the hard way.

“We didn't do a lot of studying since it came out, so when it first came out it just really looked good and everyone signed up, Now we are starting to feel the repercussions of it,” said Stacy Hill.

If you want to see the information Facebook has kept on you, click on “settings” in the top right, then scroll down and click on “download a copy of your Facebook data.”

It could include every message, photo, even phone calls you've made.

Facebook has more than 800 of News 4’s executive producer’s message threads.

“It’s like you can never take back what you said, right? This is the same situation. If you've put it online you can't take it back,” said Diamond Edge owner Bruce McCully.

Cyber experts like McCully said instead of permanently logging off, become someone else.

“Rather than going and deleting the account, just go an update it so it has a bunch of garbage in it and it doesn't have value in it anymore,” said McCully.

Almost 2 billion people are on Facebook. That’s almost 30 percent of the world’s population.

