Reappraisal shows record high valuations for Rutherford County

With so many people moving to middle Tennessee, changes will happen. One of those changes is property value. Some in Rutherford County are concerned about how much they'll have to pay in taxes following a recent reappraisal. Officials claim they probably won't see significant changes.

Printers were running Tuesday at the Rutherford County Property Assessor's office. Assessment change notices were printed for residents like Charles Bristol.



"It's a pretty nice place to live with good people," he said. "I've been here 20 plus years."

Bristol has watched a lot change in his Lake Forest neighborhood in La Vergne. He said what's coming in that notice tops it all.

Rutherford County's just been reappraised. Property Assessor Rob Mitchell said valuations are at record highs with assessed valuations topping $8 billion. To demonstrate how quickly the area's growing, Mitchell said the county just hit $7 billion less than six months ago.

Mitchell listed some of the valuation changes by taxing jurisdiction:

Rutherford County 39%

Murfreesboro 35%

Eagleville 40%

Smyrna 43%

Lavergne 49%



"We're shocked to see our values going up 55%," said Bristol, referring to district one where he lives. "We're all scared that the taxes are going to go up, and we don't know if we're going to get the right amount on our appraisals. A lot of people can't afford that."



"The tax rate is required to drop on a reappraisal year when the values go up," said district one commissioner Doug Shafer.

Shafer said a change in what people pay in property taxes won't be near what they expect, and that's because the tax increases and decreases are based on the median value in the county.



"The median is somewhere around 39% in the county," he said. "If you're at 55%, you're probably going to see a little increase from that. It won't be that big an increase, I don't think, unless the legislative body, whether it be the county commission or be the mayor or alderman of the city of La Vergne raise the tax rate."

Mitchell added the change in property values was going to happen because of how close the county is to Nashville.



"You have people looking for affordable housing in Nashville, and there's very little," he said. "We had 10,000 people moving into Rutherford County every year over a four-year reappraisal cycle. That's 40,000 people. That's another La Vergne every four years."

Mitchell added he also believes there should be little change in property taxes paid in October after the rates are calculated. He said appointments will begin for the County Board of Equalization in mid-May. The Board of Equalization will begin hearing appeals on June 1st. Appointments can be made in May by calling 615-898-7750.

