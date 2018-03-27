Southern Baptist Convention official resigns after past inappropriate relationship

News 4 has learned Metro Schools will be eliminating 38 positions for the next school year.More >>
News 4 has learned Metro Schools will be eliminating 38 positions for the next school year.More >>
The Tennessee Speaker of the House told News 4 a state lawmaker should resign over allegations uncovered by the News 4 I-Team.More >>
The Tennessee Speaker of the House told News 4 a state lawmaker should resign over allegations uncovered by the News 4 I-Team.More >>
Three women are accusing Rep. David Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers on the high school basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.More >>
Three women are accusing Rep. David Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers on the high school basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.More >>
Frank S. Page, the president and chief executive officers of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee, has resigned over what is described as “a morally inappropriate relationship in the past.”More >>
Frank S. Page, the president and chief executive officers of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee, has resigned over what is described as “a morally inappropriate relationship in the past.”More >>
For anyone who suffers from seasonal allergies, a permanent solution is at your fingertips. Allergists recommend shots to nip it in bud. They say more people moving to the Midstate are getting these shots, and seeing positive results.More >>
For anyone who suffers from seasonal allergies, a permanent solution is at your fingertips. Allergists recommend shots to nip it in bud. They say more people moving to the Midstate are getting these shots, and seeing positive results.More >>
John Daniel Carothers, 52, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of reckless endangerment and one count of aggravated arson.More >>
John Daniel Carothers, 52, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of reckless endangerment and one count of aggravated arson.More >>
A young man with arrested and charged with arson on Wednesday after he allegedly set fire to a camper trailer caught fire in McMinnville, TBI officials confirmed on Wednesday.More >>
A young man with arrested and charged with arson on Wednesday after he allegedly set fire to a camper trailer caught fire in McMinnville, TBI officials confirmed on Wednesday.More >>
An arrest has been made in Washington state in connection to the multiple suspicious packages that were sent to military and government facilities in the Washington, DC, area, according to a law enforcement official.More >>
An arrest has been made in Washington state in connection to the multiple suspicious packages that were sent to military and government facilities in the Washington, DC, area, according to a law enforcement official.More >>
Jacob Jordan, 35, was found dead inside his home in the 600 block of John's Creek Road Tuesday morning.More >>
Jacob Jordan, 35, was found dead inside his home in the 600 block of John's Creek Road Tuesday morning.More >>
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >>
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >>
A father died while rescuing his 3-year-old daughter from a vehicle that rolled into a pond on Indianapolis' north side.More >>
A father died while rescuing his 3-year-old daughter from a vehicle that rolled into a pond on Indianapolis' north side.More >>
A Georgia mother taught her 13-year-old son a valuable lesson after he made “snarky” comments about other kids who wear clothes from thrift stores.More >>
A Georgia mother taught her 13-year-old son a valuable lesson after he made “snarky” comments about other kids who wear clothes from thrift stores.More >>
Jacob Jordan, 35, was found dead inside his home in the 600 block of John's Creek Road Tuesday morning.More >>
Jacob Jordan, 35, was found dead inside his home in the 600 block of John's Creek Road Tuesday morning.More >>
After government officials deemed the remains nonrecoverable, the plane and pilot were left there -- for over 70 years. The makeshift grave was eventually covered so they could farm again.More >>
After government officials deemed the remains nonrecoverable, the plane and pilot were left there -- for over 70 years. The makeshift grave was eventually covered so they could farm again.More >>
Two metro councilmen have introduced legislation that would make changes to the proposed MLS soccer location.More >>
Two metro councilmen have introduced legislation that would make changes to the proposed MLS soccer location.More >>
The massive festival is set for Sept. 22 and 23 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.More >>
The massive festival is set for Sept. 22 and 23 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.More >>
Two women are on the run in connection with a stabbing and robbery that left one man hurt.More >>
Two women are on the run in connection with a stabbing and robbery that left one man hurt.More >>
Residents are being asked to use caution as crews respond to a fire in Rutherford County.More >>
Residents are being asked to use caution as crews respond to a fire in Rutherford County.More >>
Police are investigating after a second-grader brought a BB gun to school in Hermitage on Tuesday.More >>
Police are investigating after a second-grader brought a BB gun to school in Hermitage on Tuesday.More >>