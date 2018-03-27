Southern Baptist Convention official resigns after past inappropriate relationship

Frank Page retired as president and chief executive officer after admitting to an inappropriate relationship in the past. (AP File Photo)

Frank S. Page, the president and chief executive officers of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee, has resigned over what is described as “a morally inappropriate relationship in the past.”

The Baptist Press, the official newspaper of the Southern Baptist Convention, reported the news first on Tuesday.

Florida pastor Stephen Rummage, chairman of the Executive Committee, released a statement on Tuesday on behalf of the officers concerning Page’s resignation.

“Last evening, the officers of the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee met via phone conference with Dr. Frank Page during which he announced his plans for retirement. Today, I spoke with Dr. Page and learned that his retirement announcement was precipitated by a morally inappropriate relationship in the recent past,” Rummage said in the statement.

Page, 65, has held a key role in coordinating the work of the SBC’s national ministries, encompassing two mission boards, six seminaries and other entities.

“It is with deep regret that I tender my resignation from the SBC Executive Committee and announce my retirement from active ministry, effective immediately. As a result of a personal failing, I have embarrassed my family, my Lord, myself, and the Kingdom,” said Page in a statement. “Out of a desire to protect my family and those I have hurt, I initially announced my retirement earlier today without a complete explanation. However, after further wrestling with my personal indiscretion, it became apparent to me that this situation must be acknowledged in a more forthright manner. It is my most earnest desire in the days to come to rebuild the fabric of trust with my wife and daughters, those who know me best and love me most."

The Southern Baptist Convention is based in Nashville.

Prayers appreciated as I have announced my retirement. God bless you all for your precious friendship and prayers support over these years — Frank Page (@frankpagesbc) March 27, 2018

