Pastor's controversial tweet causes backlash

Pastor Greg Locke is defending his tweet about President Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels.

A Midstate pastor’s controversial tweet about President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is getting thousands of responses.

Greg Locke, the pastor at Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, took to Twitter after “60 Minutes” aired the interview with Daniels alleging an affair with Trump.

“The funny thing is @realDonaldTrump is still the President and she’s still a hooker. #StormyDanielsDay” Locke tweeted.

The responses have been in the thousands, many of them not so positive, including one from Father James Martin, who works at the Vatican.

"The funnier thing is that Jesus spent more of his time with prostitutes than with presidents,” Martin tweeted.

A funnier thing is that Jesus spent more of his time with prostitutes than with presidents. Funnier still, Jesus said, "Truly I tell you, the tax collectors and the prostitutes are going into the kingdom of God ahead of you." (Mt. 21:31) https://t.co/N1lr0eT1qv — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) March 27, 2018

“The worst threats in all of the world, I mean some of the most evil vile things, are now being said about me, my kids, my family, our church,” said Locke on Tuesday.

Locke is no stranger to controversy.

His rant about Target’s transgender-friendly bathroom policy went viral in 2016.

“What you are targeting are perverts pedophiles people who are going to harm our children,” Locke said at the time.

Then there was an anti-abortion video rant.

Locke ended up with hundreds of letters he didn’t want from Planned Parenthood, thanking him for donations he never made.

“Abortion is not women’s health care,” he said.

Locke is standing by his controversial tweet about Stormy Daniels.

“The reason I haven’t pulled this tweet is because its garnered so much attention. It’s garnered so much vitriol that if I pull it now, at this point, people will be like ‘Looky there, we got to him. We’ve won. Look at this coward. He should have never said it to begin with.’ Where I’m not convinced I should have not ever said it to begin with.”

Daniels is set to perform for three nights beginning Thursday at midnight at Déjà vu Showgirls in Nashville.

