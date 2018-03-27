Metro Schools to eliminate 38 positions

News 4 has learned Metro Schools will be eliminating 38 positions for the next school year.

Those affected employees found out this week they will be losing their jobs.

Positions being eliminated include 7 social workers, 12 family involvement specialists and 16 truancy specialists.

According to a spokesperson for the district, those people will have the opportunity to interview and apply for new jobs with Metro Schools.

DOCUMENT: Draft of Metro Schools Budget

Employees in several different departments found out on Monday they were losing their jobs.

It’s still unclear exactly when their last day will be.

Sara Amos has been a social worker for the district for the last year and a half. She tells News 4 she had no idea she was about to lose her job.

The cuts comes in the middle of a more than $7 million shortfall with Metro Schools.

The budget outlines which position will be eliminated along with some that will actually be added.

On Wednesday Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph is expected to speak at the State of the Schools address.

