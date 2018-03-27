House speaker calls for lawmaker to resign

The Tennessee Speaker of the House told News 4 a state lawmaker should resign over allegations uncovered by the News 4 I-Team.

Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, is calling for the resignation of Rep. David Byrd, R-Waynesboro, after a News 4 I-Team investigation.

It all stems from the accusations from three women who allege sexual contact by their high school basketball coach, Byrd.

"She has spoken to him directly and asked him to step down. The allegations are not related to his service in the legislature," said Kara Owen, a spokesperson for Harwell.

These women spoke with the I-Team and said it happened more than 30 years ago. They were teenage girls at the time.

Byrd was their basketball coach, and they said what he did scarred them for decades, especially watching him go on to become a state representative.

This year the women decided it was time to end their silence.

The women know what’s at stake for them. They know they’ll face scrutiny and criticism.

It’s why one of them decided last month to not only call Byrd but secretly recorded it.

The I-Team obtained the recording after the fact.

Byrd canceled an interview with News 4 about the recording.

Harwell, after being told about the recording, issued a statement that said Byrd should resign.

Byrd has recently deactivated his Facebook profile page.

