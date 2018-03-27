More people getting allergy shots to deal with brutal seasons

For anyone who suffers from seasonal allergies, a permanent solution is at your fingertips.

Allergists recommend shots to nip it in bud. They say more people moving to the Midstate are getting these shots, and seeing positive results.

Liz Edwards has had allergies for years. She moved to Tennessee from New England about 20 years ago. Edwards started getting allergy shots around that same time.

“It has improved my quality of life significantly,” said Edwards. “I was getting two, three, four sinus infections in a year and was just miserable. I realized the underlying cause were my allergies.”

She went on to say, “I immediately felt great and I have been symptom-free.”

Dr. Megan Stauffer is an allergist with the Allergy, Asthma, & Sinus center.

She says nearly half of her patients get allergy shots, and that number keeps going up.

“I think this season is already shaping up to be worse. I had patients already in January,” said Stauffer. “(Allergy shots) provide a permanent change to your immune system. It will get rid of those allergies and provide you with far better relief than what you can get from medications.”

Allergy shots are not for everyone. A rigorous testing process must be done first. It is a commitment of time, getting multiple shots throughout the year. But doctors say for most patients suffering from allergies, it is the best option.

“I found that insurance companies are very receptive to this, and I have actually had pretty much everything covered. I haven't had to pay anything,” said Edwards.

Other clinics seeing a similar trend. Vanderbilt says about 20 percent of its patients are on allergy shots. Allergy Partners says 40 percent of its patients get shots.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.