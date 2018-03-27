McMinnville man arrested, charged with arson

Officials have arrested and charged a young man with arson on Wednesday after he allegedly set fire to a camper trailer caught fire in McMinnville.

The TBI assisted the Warren Co. Sherrif's Dept. and TN Fire Investigation Services after a camper trailer suspiciously caught fire on Bivens Lane on Monday.

The probe led investigators to Roger Roach, 19, who authorities believe intentionally set the fire.

Roach was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of vandalism over $10,000.

He was booked into the Warren County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

