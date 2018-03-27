Metro councilmen file bill making changes to proposed MLS soccer stadium location

One of the possible locations could be the 83 acres next to the Ted Rhodes golf course. (WSMV)

Two Metro councilmen have introduced legislation that would make changes to the proposed MLS soccer stadium location.

Metro Council previously approved issuing bonds to finance building the soccer stadium at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

On Tuesday, Councilmen DeCosta Hastings and Steve Glover co-sponsored a bill that removes the language specifying the fairgrounds location.

Hastings says there is land available in Metro Center that would be a better location.

Hasting says there are 83 acres available near the Ted Rhodes golf course in Metro Center, which is in his district.

Glover and Hastings also want to remove language that allows the developer to control 10 acres of land at the fairgrounds for a private development. They say that is a bad deal for taxpayers.

