TBI investigating death of police officer in Macon County - WSMV News 4

TBI investigating death of police officer in Macon County

Posted: Updated:
LAFAYETTE, TN (WSMV) -

The TBI is investigating the death of a police officer in Lafayette, TN.

Jacob Jordan, 35, was found dead inside his home in the 600 block of John's Creek Road Tuesday morning.

15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson requested the TBI's assistance with the investigation.

Jordan's body will be taken to Nashville to undergo an autopsy.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.