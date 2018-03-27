Nashville 2nd-grader accused of bringing BB gun to school - WSMV News 4

Nashville 2nd-grader accused of bringing BB gun to school

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating after a second-grader reportedly brought a BB gun to school on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the incident at Ruby Majors Elementary School in Hermitage.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is handling the investigation.

It's not clear if the student is facing disciplinary action at the school.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Nashville 2nd-grader accused of bringing BB gun to schoolMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.