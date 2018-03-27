Nashville 2nd-grader accused of bringing BB gun to school

Jacob Jordan, 35, was found dead inside his home in the 600 block of John's Creek Road Tuesday morning.More >>
Police are investigating after a second-grader brought a BB gun to school in Hermitage on Tuesday.More >>
This group is the 58th class of artists to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.More >>
The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards are still a couple weeks away, but that didn't stop host Reba McEntire from sharing some good news!More >>
A family of four has been temporarily displaced after flames sparked inside the kitchen of their home on Sharpe Avenue.More >>
The massive festival is set for Sept. 22 and 23 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.More >>
The Titans have signed Blaine Gabbert as a backup quarterback. According to the team, Gabbert visited the Titans last week and reached a deal Monday night.More >>
Kentucky's new highway map is now available, just in time for people wanting to make spring road-trip plans in the Bluegrass state.More >>
Since being formed in mid-February, the Juvenile Crime Task Force has seized 29 guns, recovered eight stolen or carjacked cars and arrested 60 adults and 37 teens.More >>
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >>
A father died while rescuing his 3-year-old daughter from a vehicle that rolled into a pond on Indianapolis' north side.More >>
After government officials deemed the remains nonrecoverable, the plane and pilot were left there -- for over 70 years. The makeshift grave was eventually covered so they could farm again.More >>
Two women are on the run in connection with a stabbing and robbery that left one man hurt.More >>
Skiers and snowboarders were met with orange-tinted snow in Sochi, Russia, this weekend.More >>
The Maury County School Board voted on Monday night not to investigate Superintendent Chris Marczak.More >>
A new baby has been born at the Nashville Zoo.More >>
A woman accused of shooting a homeless man near Music Row was indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury.More >>
There are some circumstances in which your refund may take longer.More >>
