Reba McEntire surprises ACM award winners with phone call

The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards are still a couple weeks away, but that didn't stop host Reba McEntire from sharing some good news!

McEntire surprised the winners of the new artist awards with a phone call letting them know they had won, and it was all caught on video.

Lauren Alaina won New Female Vocalist of the Year.

Brett Young received the award for New Male Vocalist of the Year.

The group Midland picked up the award for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year.

Alaina is also nominated for Vocal Event of the Year for "What Ifs" with Kane Brown.

Midland is also nominated for Vocal Group of the Year and Single Record of the Year for "Drinkin' Problem."

All three winners will be performing at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15.

Over the weekend @Reba called the ACM New Artist of the Year winners to let them know they had won! Let’s just say our New Female Vocalist of the Year had us all in tears. Congrats @Lauren_Alaina! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/q0DN9jJuje — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 26, 2018

In case you didn’t know, the ACM for New Male Vocalist of the Year goes to @BrettYoungMusic. Check out his reaction when @Reba broke the news… #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/dWs81CMl1j — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 26, 2018

The ACM for New Vocal Group of the Year goes to @MidlandOfficial! And yes, that really was @Reba on the phone! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/yfYJptBejW — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.