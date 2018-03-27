Reba McEntire surprises ACM award winners with phone call - WSMV News 4

Reba McEntire surprises ACM award winners with phone call

The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards are still a couple weeks away, but that didn't stop host Reba McEntire from sharing some good news!

McEntire surprised the winners of the new artist awards with a phone call letting them know they had won, and it was all caught on video.

Lauren Alaina won New Female Vocalist of the Year.

Brett Young received the award for New Male Vocalist of the Year.

The group Midland picked up the award for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year.

Alaina is also nominated for Vocal Event of the Year for "What Ifs" with Kane Brown.

Midland is also nominated for Vocal Group of the Year and Single Record of the Year for "Drinkin' Problem."

All three winners will be performing at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15.

