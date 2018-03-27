Firefighters revive puppy after house fire in East Nashville - WSMV News 4

Firefighters revive puppy after house fire in East Nashville

Posted: Updated:
Firefighters responded to the home Tuesday morning. (WSMV) Firefighters responded to the home Tuesday morning. (WSMV)
Firefighters were able to revive the family's puppy. (WSMV) Firefighters were able to revive the family's puppy. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Firefighters rescued a puppy from a fire in East Nashville on Tuesday morning.

A family of four has been temporarily displaced after flames sparked inside the kitchen of their home on Sharpe Avenue.

Firefighters were able to revive the family's 6-week-old puppy, who suffered from smoke inhalation.

It's not clear what caused the blaze.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.