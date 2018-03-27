Firefighters revive puppy after house fire in East Nashville

Firefighters were able to revive the family's puppy. (WSMV)

Firefighters responded to the home Tuesday morning. (WSMV)

Firefighters rescued a puppy from a fire in East Nashville on Tuesday morning.

A family of four has been temporarily displaced after flames sparked inside the kitchen of their home on Sharpe Avenue.

Firefighters were able to revive the family's 6-week-old puppy, who suffered from smoke inhalation.

It's not clear what caused the blaze.

